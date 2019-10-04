Model Camille Kostek's Nighttime Skincare Routine Consists of Two Products — Here's What They Are

Image zoom Paul Marotta/Getty

When it comes to her skincare, Camille Kostek likes to keep things simple. So simple, in fact, that you’ll be able to follow it with just two products.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the launch of Clarins’ Plant Gold Nutri-Revitalizing Oil-Emuls moisturizer, the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, revealed her two-product nighttime skincare routine.

“In my day-to-day, I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but if I have a lot on from a red carpeted event, I’ll use a regular makeup wipe to remove it,” Kostek, 27, explains. “Then I use a gentle foaming cleanser, which really gets down into the skin rather than just helping remove the makeup.”

As an all-in-one hydration treatment — and the third and final step in her nightly regime — the model relies on Clarins Blue Orchid face oil.

Image zoom Paul Marotta/Getty

“Instead of rubbing it all over the skin, you simply press it in,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s such a delicate way to just apply it to the skin…then go to bed…rest and wake up beautifully regenerated.”

RELATED: SI Swim Model Camille Kostek Calls Out Body Shaming Trolls: ‘They’re So Small-Minded’

Image zoom John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Along with an easy-to-maintain routine, the former Patriots cheerleader attributes her clear skin to wearing a small amount of makeup — and only when it’s absolutely necessary. Whether it be running errands or working out, “My number one tip is if you do not need to wear makeup for something, don’t,” Kostek says.

“I never travel wearing makeup,” she adds. “That’s helped so much with my skin…If you need to look nice when you get off the plane, walk into the bathroom, touch up your skin and walk out looking like you never even flew.”

Image zoom Paul Marotta/Getty

Kostek also discovers skincare tips and tricks from her retired NFL star boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, who’s taken an interest in all-natural products and essential oils since they began dating.

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Keeps Himself Fit After Retirement by Squatting His Sports Illustrated Girlfriend

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty (3)

“We get ready in the same bathroom,” Kostek say. “When he sees me applying my products at night…sometimes he gets very curious. I share with him and help him apply face masks. It’s a lot of sharing and caring between the two of us and learning a lot from each other.”

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty

In addition to face masks, Gronkowski (who announced his retirement from the Patriots in March) has also taken an interest in another one of his girlfriend’s hobbies: Instagram!

“I never thought he would do my photos,” Kostek previously told PEOPLE of Gronkowski, 30. “I thought I would get a little uncomfortable in front of him when he has to take my shots. But he does a good job. It’s easy, and he’s so supportive.”