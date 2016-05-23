Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Ashley Graham doesn’t just model swimsuits — now she designs them too! On Monday, the 28-year-old model, lingerie designer/superstar twerker and sexy star of DNCE’s new “Toothbrush” music video drops her first swimwear collection ever in collaboration with swimsuitsforall.com. The 11-piece collection spans from triangle bikinis to neoprene one-pieces to one-shoulder fishnet looks, and the pieces come in sizes 10 to 24, starting at $79.

Graham stopped by the PeopleStyle office to show us the designs herself, and her excitement about the line is contagious (check it out in the video below). “Everything is inspired by James Bond,” she tells PeopleStyle, “and I really want the girl who is wearing the swimsuits to feel like James Bond. I really believe when you put on these swimsuits you feel like you can take over the world and you are badass.”

Therefore, to encourage maximum badassery, she named each piece with the secret agent in mind, such as the Liaison stringy one-piece…

And the Espionage Twilight string bikini. “No girl that I know that’s my size has ever been able to find the perfect string bikini,” she says. “So I made it for you.”

One of her other top picks is the Stakeout neoprene one-piece. “This is really, truly like James Bond,” she says. “Everything zippers up and down the front she goes all the down so you can give as much as you want. And on the inside it’s all about support—there is a bra, hook, everything because these girls [gesturing to her bust] are not as high as they were when I was 15 so we had to make sure there was support in there.”

The standout, however, is the Intrigue two-piece, which features 521 shimmering Swarovski crystals crafted into body jewelry for the top and bottom. “This is one that you’re wearing to show off,” she says. “It’s sexual.” It’s also the most expensive piece in the collection, priced at $398.

Ultimately, she wants women to feel good about their beach bodies. “The collection makes me want to show off #MySwimBody and I know it will make ladies feel sexy in their swimsuits throughout the summer,” she says. “No matter what you end up wearing this summer don’t forget to rock your swimsuit with confidence. The secret to feeling sexy in a swimsuit is put a swimsuit on and tell yourself ‘I’m sexy.’”

Graham is also the face of swimsuitforall’s #MySwimBody campaign, which launched earlier this month.

