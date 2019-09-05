Adriana Lima on Her Style Evolution and Why She's Done Following Trends: 'Now I Make My Own'

Image zoom BCBGMAXAZRIA

Adriana Lima may have hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in November, but the supermodel is busier than ever. Her latest gig? Starring in BCBGMAXAZRIA’s fall 2019 campaign.

“I love that BCBG is a brand that really thinks about a woman’s lifestyle,” Lima, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “There are pieces for every occasion, business meetings, a casual day running errands or a night out. You will always find something of theirs you want in your closet to feel good in and I like that.”

Image zoom BCBGMAXAZRIA

In Lima’s every day life, she’s a BCBGMAXAZRIA woman all the way. “They have modern yet classic styles that you can wear for years and I always like my fashion choices to be timeless.”

“I think my style has matured just as I have,” she explains. “You understand your body and what looks good on you. Before, I used to follow trends and now I like to make my own.”

Image zoom BCBGMAXAZRIA

These days she’s busy juggling her modeling schedule while raising her two daughters Valentina, 9 and Sienna, 6, and says the key to finding that balance is through “a lot of organization,” help from loved ones and the “courage to say no.”

“It’s not easy to balance work and family,” Lima says. “You have to know your own boundaries with work and your family. Deciding what takes priority in that moment and not beating yourself up over it.”

Image zoom BCBGMAXAZRIA

Having worked in the industry for as long as Lima has, she’s seen it shift and become more inclusive over the years, but says there’s still more she hopes to see.

“I am happy that it has become more inclusive of people of different races and sizes, but of course there is still a long way to go,” she says. “My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation. I want any young girl or boy to be able to open up a magazine or website or Instagram, however they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.”

So what kind of message does Lima try to send to young girls through fashion and modeling?

“I tell them to be true to yourself and believe in yourself. No matter what, push yourself and never give up,” Lima says. “I have been in this business for over 20 years and it hasn’t always been easy, but you have to believe in yourself.”

Shop Our Favorite Fall 2019 Styles:

Image zoom

Buy It! Faux Suede Drape Front Long Vest, $398; bcbg.com, Ruffle Blouse, 198; bcbg.com, Satin Tiered Skirt, $208; bcbg.com, Popcorn Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $248; bcbg.com, Nautical Striped Blazer, $298; bcbg.com