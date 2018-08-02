Givenchy, Proenza Schouler and More Designer Pieces Are On Major Sale, But Not For Long

Moda Operandi doesn’t always offer discounts but when they do, they’re good. So good in fact, styles are already selling out – and we mean fast. If you’re a fan of the luxury retailer then you know that they have one of the best and carefully curated selections of designer fashions on the web which is why we’re not running, we’re sprinting to shop The Designer Sale happening now. For a limited time you can enjoy up to 80 percent off an amazing selection of clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry styles. And what’s even more exciting is that they’re offering an extra 30 percent off select sale styles with the special promo code “LAST30” for even more incredible designer savings! Scroll down to indulge in the most beautiful styles from designers such as Givenchy, Marni, Rosie Assoulin and more before the offer ends on August 5th!

Studded Sandals

Givenchy is beloved by celebrities, royals and fashionistas and with these studded black sandals we can totally understand why.

Buy It! Givenchy Studded Leather Sandals, $313.60 (orig. $995); modaoperandi.com

Button Front Maxi Skirt

This beautiful Miguelina maxi skirt needs to be in your closet – right now. Wear it with everything from t-shirt and crop tops. The possibilities are endless!

Buy It! Miguelina Aiden Embroidered High-Rise Cotton Skirt, $171.50 (orig. $350); modaoperandi.com

Floral Bustier Crop Top

This floral print bustier crop top with tie straps is perfect for dressing up for your next soirée or down with a pair of jeans. Just add some heels and a fun top and no matter where you’re heading you’ll be sure to turn heads.

Buy It! Rosie Assoulin Floral Print Bustier Top, $278.60 (orig. $995); modaoperandi.com

Studded Shoulder Bag

This studded leather shoulder bag is modern and edgy – and perfect for fitting all of your the essentials.

Buy It! Proenza Schouler Hex Medium Studded Leather Shoulder Bag, $651 (orig. $1,690); modaoperandi.com

Floral Maxi Dress

A pretty floral maxi dress is a closet essential. Wear it now with cute sandals and a straw bag and later for fall with boots or under a chunky cardigan for a look that is romantic and cozy.

Buy It! Marni Long Sleeve Dress, $634.90 (orig. $2,450); modaoperandi.com

