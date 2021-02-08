Mod Sun Debuts New Tattoo Inspired by Rumored Flame Avril Lavigne 

The pop-rock star and the musician were photographed going to dinner together in West Hollywood last week

Mod Sun seems to be sporting some new ink inspired by his recent collaborator and rumored flame, Avril Lavigne.

The "Stay Away" singer, 33, and the pop-rock star, 36, were photographed leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Thursday, sparking rumors that the two were dating.

During the outing, TMZ spotted some interesting new ink on Mod Sun — Lavigne's name tattooed across the back of his neck.

They duo recently released their collaboration "Flames" last month and have spent a lot of time together. A source tells PEOPLE that Mod Sun and Lavigne have been working in the studio "nearly every day for over two months" on his album that's set to come out later this year.

The source also added that Mod Sun's new ink is likely real because he would "never get a temporary tattoo."

In January, Lavigne and Mod Sun released their collaboration "Flames," which will appear on his upcoming album, Internet Killed the Rockstar.

The song marks Lavigne's first release since her 2019 album Head Above Water.

Last week, the "Sk8er Boi" singer posted videos to her Instagram Story of her and Mod Sun singing Blink-182 songs in the car together.

In November, TikTok user Brennan Peirson posted a video of himself at a Thanksgiving gathering with both Lavigne and Mod Sun.

"Some how [sic] i ended up with Avril Lavigne on thanksgiving," Peirson wrote over the video, during which he can be heard saying, "Damn Mod, you killed it," as he shows off the spread of food.

Reps for Lavigne and Mod Sun did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None," has previously gushed about his time in the studio with Lavigne.

"Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," he said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "It's so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There's a very deep message within it."

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He's an incredible artist and producer," added Lavigne. "This is the first of many."

In an interview with Metro UK on Thursday, Mod Sun said that he knew he and Lavigne captured something special on "Flames."

"It doesn't always happen like that," he said. "You could have two people who are individually amazing at what they do, and they're just not meant to sing together. That happens very, very often, and a lot of times you hear a forced duet and you can feel it — you can see there's no chemistry."