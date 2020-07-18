Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Are Swooning Over This 'Soft’ and ‘Airy' Midi Dress — and It’s Only $26

Whether you’re lounging around the house or attending smaller gatherings this summer, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect outfit for it all: the Mitilly Summer Sleeveless Midi Dress. Although Amazon’s fashion department carries an endless supply of summer staples, this flattering fit is quickly rising to the top.

Featuring special detailing, such as the ruffle flutter sleeves, V-neckline, and two side pockets, this isn’t your typical comfortable summer dress. The lightweight, breathable fabric is designed to keep you cool, while the polka dot design adds a playful touch.

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left behind positive reviews, with some calling the classic look “the cutest dress ever” and “very flattering.”

Buy It! Mitilly Women’s Summer Sleeveless Midi Dress, $25.99; amazon.com

“The buttons are functional, and the quality of the dress is great,” said another reviewer. “I'm thinking maybe I should buy a few more to have on hand just in case anything happens to the one I already have; that's how much I love this dress.”

“This is a really cute retro dress — light, airy fabric with a touch of stretch. Wore it for the first time today and got compliments!”

The casual dress comes in eight different polka-dot designs, alongside a couple of solid color options. Sizes range from small to extra-large, with the price always staying at a budget-friendly $25.99.