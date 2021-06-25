People Are Calling This Summer Dress the 'Best Purchase They've Made'
Prime Day may be over, but that doesn't mean Amazon isn't still offering discounts on its highly rated fashion items. Thousands of shoppers have given the Mitilly Summer Casual Dress five-star ratings and glowing reviews - and all 17 prints and colors are currently marked down to $31 each.
The lightweight dress is perfect for wearing to a variety of occasions and can easily be carried into the fall season. Its ruffled bottom falls right above the knee, while the V-neckline sits at a modest yet flattering level, according to reviewers. Made from a rayon and spandex blend, shoppers say the material "has just the right amount of stretch" and feels breathable during hotter days. Others love that the non-sheer fabric feels higher-quality than expected, with one person comparing it to a "thick, stretchy T-shirt material."
Buy It! Mitilly Summer Casual Dress, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Many people have come back for more colors, referring to it as the "best purchase they've made," while others claim they "get compliments every time" they wear it. One person even highlighted the versatility it lends to a closet, writing that they "dressed it down for a backyard BBQ with sneakers and dressed it up with a sweater and shoes for the office - and they both worked."
Another reviewer shared, "This dress is utter comfort without lacking style! Seriously butter-soft and has my most favorite thing in clothing: POCKETS! I want to get more in different colors because it's the perfect casual dress during the summer whether you are home or running errands. It's very figure-flattering/forgiving and form-fitting in the right areas."
"This dress is so comfortable and flattering, even as a larger girl," wrote a different customer. "I felt empowered in this dress. It's not sheer at all and has a good amount of stretch. I love that the buttons are in place and I don't have to worry about gapping in my bust. I would recommend this dress to anyone!"
The Mitilly Summer Casual Dress is available in sizes S to XL and three sleeve lengths on Amazon for $31 each.
