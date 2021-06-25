People Are Calling This Summer Dress the 'Best Purchase They've Made'

The lightweight dress is perfect for wearing to a variety of occasions and can easily be carried into the fall season. Its ruffled bottom falls right above the knee, while the V-neckline sits at a modest yet flattering level, according to reviewers. Made from a rayon and spandex blend, shoppers say the material "has just the right amount of stretch" and feels breathable during hotter days. Others love that the non-sheer fabric feels higher-quality than expected, with one person comparing it to a "thick, stretchy T-shirt material."