Watch Misty Copeland Show Off Her Dance Moves While Wearing Brand-New Stuart Weitzman Heels

Misty Copeland put her dancing skills to the test for her new holiday campaign with Stuart Weitzman.

The history-making ballerina, 37, donned the fashion label’s strappy metallic Merinda sandals and a black leotard with a matching tutu as she performed a beautiful dance (that she choreographed herself!) for Stuart Weitzman’s first-ever holiday campaign. The American Ballet Theater dancer gracefully twirled around in the 3.75-inch stilettos to demonstrate how the brand’s footwear seamlessly brings together fashion with function.

Inspired by Copeland’s annual, highly anticipated performances in the ABT production of The Nutcracker, Stuart Weitzman’s holiday collection features re-imagined classics and new designs. In addition to the wraparound Merinda heel, the capsule also includes the Anicia flats (gold-buckle hardware slip-ons), the Emelie holiday-ready clutch and a new bucket handbag (called the 5050 Bucket) inspired by the brand's famous boots.

“I love clothes and I love shoes. As much as I want to say, ‘I have everything anyone cold ever ask for,’ I definitely want these,” Copeland laughs as she points to the suede tan 50/50 boot she wears.

Investing in a versatile and classic pair of shoes is something the ballerina has always been a fan of doing. “A pair of shoes that I think are staples and that are so classic and that you can keep in your wardrobe and pass down to your daughters is something special,” Copeland says.

She adds, “It means so much more than just material things.”