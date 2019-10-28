'Throw It Back!' Missy Elliott Perfectly Recreates Her 1997 Supa Dupa Fly Album Cover for Halloween

Missy Elliott can still ‘work it’ 22 years later!

The “Misdemeanor” rapper, 48, decided to recreate her iconic first album cover, Supa Dupa Fly, for Halloween – and challenged fans to guess which photo was the remake.

On Monday morning, Elliott shared nearly identical side-by-side photos of the original 1997 album cover and the new shot taken three days earlier, wearing the same black and white athletic button-down with her name written across the chest and oversized hoop earrings.

“WOW🤩😱This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE?? 😅😩🔥🔥🔥#SUPADUPAFLY,” the hip-hop singer captioned her collage on Instagram.

Many followers replied to Elliott’s caption, claiming the right side as the most recent. Other fans were astonished at the singer’s youthful appearance.

“We’ve been telling you! Not aging mama!” one user commented, while another fan wrote, “Look younger in the new one.”

Elliott’s 2019 Halloween costume marks the second year in a row that she paid homage to Supa Dupa Fly. Last year, the “Lose Control” singer put a 2018-spin on her iconic blow-up suit from “The Rain” music video.

Wearing a latex puffy coat from Versace and giant gold hoops, accompanied by rainbow eyeshadow, colored eyebrows, a purple lip and her wavy pixie cut from the original video, Elliott jammed out to her hit song on Instagram.

“Happy Halloween🤣😂😂Hey I figured I’d be Missy Elliott in “The Rain” the 2018 version of it!🤣couldn’t find my blow up suit😩hey grab my Versace jacket had no video effects just my crazy a**!,” she add in the caption.

Now we can only hope that she continues the tradition next Halloween and gives her iconic pink Adidas tracksuit a 2020 remake.