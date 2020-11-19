Missy Elliott Pays for a Stranger's Dream Wedding Dress After Seeing Emotional Story on Twitter

The bride-to-be (who revealed in a tweet that she would likely not be able to afford her dream gown) even invited Missy Elliott to her wedding after the rapper paid for the $1,300 dress in full

Missy Elliott is making dreams come true this holiday season.

Earlier this week, a bride to be shared a photo of the wedding gown she wanted — a $1,300 off-the-shoulder dress from David’s Bridal — with concerns that she wouldn’t be able to afford it, and the rapper, 49, took notice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place,” the woman (whose name is Ireanna Bradshaw) tweeted alongside a photo of the dress and sweet snaps of her and her future husband. “Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible.....”

?s=20

"Early Congratulations. May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness," Elliott replied. In a second tweet, she shared that she had paid for the dress in full: “Your Dress is paid for now. I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband."

?s=20

Seemingly shocked by the random act of kindness, the bride to be responded, “Omg thank you so much.....im literally speechless. This is so sweet."

She continued: "You can come if you want. I'd love to have you."

Bradshaw later told TMZ that she broke down in tears when she saw the money come through, adding that Elliot, "literally made it possible for me to have my dream dress and be confident on the most precious day in my life."

And the rapper isn't the only celeb who's leant a helping hand to brides amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — others including Spanx founder Sara Blakely and Sadie Robertson have also given back in a big way.

“I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances,” the Duck Dynasty star wrote in a message to her followers earlier this year. “Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day.”

“I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day,” she continued. “You are not alone — you are so seen — I have spoken to a couple people who’s [sic] weddings have been affected, and I know there are many more.”

Robertson, 22, asked any brides affected by the current circumstances to comment their wedding date on her post. She also provided them with a form to fill out with their address and details about their wedding and relationship. The reality star also said she would be giving those brides three months of free access to her website, LO Fam, where she launched a bridal support group.