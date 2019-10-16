This Flattering Midi Dress Hiding on Amazon Is the Wardrobe Solution You’ve Been Missing

Image zoom

Midi dresses are an easy transitional piece to lean on as we migrate from crisp early fall days to even crisper late fall days. They’re also the versatile choice we need for those days when, under the sun you don’t need a jacket, but come nighttime, added length covering your legs is much appreciated.

Behold, a flattering, comfortable bodycon midi dress that’s been hiding in the infinite digital aisles of Amazon with over 1,500 positive reviews. Amazon shoppers love this Missufe t-shirt dress so much, they’re calling it “perfect” for every occasion, from lounging hangouts to date night activities.

The cute LBD (read: little bodycon dress. No? Doesn’t work? Oh well, I tried), comes in 14 solid hues, and you can bet happy customers are scooping the style up in more than one — especially considering the prices start at just $11.04.

Buy It! Missufe Short-Sleeve Ruched Midi Bodycon T-Shirt Dress, $11.04-$21.99; amazon.com

“I ordered 4 more dresses after I received this one,” one five-star reviewer wrote of her light blue dress.

“Love it!! Ordering all colors,” another wrote alongside a photo of her wearing the black version.

What the reviewers seem to love most, aside from the comfortable material and low price point, is how flattering the ruched detailing is across the midsection — no matter your body type. One happy shopper noted “I love the ruching across my stomach as it hides flub and flaws,” while another commented, “The way the dress gathers in the middle really helps hide anything you need it to.”

Stars like Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajowski are big-time wearers of ruched dresses, and this simple detail seems to make all the difference on an otherwise straightforward cut.

Showing the breadth of the style’s versatility, one Amazon customer wrote a five-star review titled “World’s hardest working dress — Best Ever,” and continued,“Where do I begin? This dress removes all doubt when I head to the closet. It has been appropriate for these occasions: airport, pre-hot yoga, post-hot yoga, lounging in my house, grocery pick up, date night. This thing is a work horse.”

She went on, “I have worn sports bra, regular bra, boy shorts, thongs, basically a variety of under garments under the dress. And it doesn’t show. All kinds of shoes work with it too: flops, boots, sneakers, heels, kitten heels…the list goes on. The ruching makes it very forgiving. And the midi length adds a touch of class. This dress truly brings me joy (MarieKon). All other clothing will be judged against this dress! I will be buying the long sleeve version soon. And I will probably buy at least one more in the shirt sleeve. Bravo, job exceptionally well done on this dress. Simple, classic, and very affordable. Thank you!”

If you’re looking for a new universal wardrobe staple, pick up this ultra flattering bodycon dress for both casual layered looks and glammed-up, high-heeled getups alike. You may as well shop the long-sleeved version, too, while you’re at it.