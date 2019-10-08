This Wildly Popular Cocktail Dress Racked Up Thousands of Five-Star Reviews — and It's Only $42

Image zoom

Engagement photos, weddings, parties, and more — Amazon shoppers love wearing this affordable cocktail dress to all of it.

This ‘Amazon’s Choice’ cocktail dress from Missmay has earned an impressive 2,000 five-star reviews with shoppers raving about its flattering fit-and-flare shape, soft and stretchy material, classic look, and overall value. Reviewers also love its romantic, vintage-inspired look and off-the-shoulder neckline that’s equal parts sexy and elegant. What’s more, it’s priced just right at $42 — with some colors on sale for just $20.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Missmay Women’s Vintage Lace Cocktail Dress, $19.99–$41.99; amazon.com

Just like other best sellers from Amazon’s fashion department — its viral Orolay jacket (a.k.a. the “Amazon coat”) and Tempt Me’s universally flattering swimsuit, for example — this dress has developed a cult-like following of owners who have not only shared praise-filled reviews, but also gorgeous photos of the dress from special moments like engagement shoots, family photos, and even wedding days. With just a quick glance at the comments, you’ll see tons of sweet stories and high praise from owners.

“Love, love, love,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought this dress to take engagement and family photos in, and I cannot say how much I love it! I received so many compliments. The dress fits like a charm.”

“Gorgeous dress!” another reviewer chimed in. “This dress was a very last minute purchase. Ordered it on Wednesday, got it on Friday with Prime shipping, and wore it Saturday. I received so many compliments and felt beautiful in the dress. Needless to say I loved this dress and will be buying it in different colors.”

Image zoom Amazon

Tons of shoppers even shared their exact measurements to advise other shoppers and prove its design is truly universally flattering for all sizes from petite to plus. In fact, 311 reviews claim that it “fits perfectly” while hundreds more mention that they received “many compliments” while wearing the popular piece.

And while lace can sometimes feel itchy, this frock is anything but, according to shoppers. “I love this dress!” one wrote. “It fits perfectly and even though it’s made out of lacy material, it feels soft and comfortable — literally feels like you’re wearing a nightgown.”

Still not convinced this will be your new favorite piece? Pick your favorite shade from its seven gorgeous hues and see for yourself. The Prime-eligible piece means Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will score free two-day shipping and returns. If the reviews are any indication, you won’t want to return it — you will want to order a few more!