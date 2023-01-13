Must-See Costumes from the 2023 Miss Universe Competition

01 of 15 Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor Getty Talk about stepping it up! Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor posed inside a cage-like structure based off the pyramid Tikal (also know as the Temple of the Jaguar). She later stepped out in an ornamented bodysuit with a jaguar motif on the back.

02 of 15 Miss Paraguay Lia Aymara Duarte Getty Behind the velvet skirt and lion head mask, Miss Paraguay Lia Aymara Duarte donned a bejeweled two-piece set. The costume was inspired by the Paraguay flag.

03 of 15 Miss Bahamas Angel J. Cartwright Getty Miss Bahamas Angel J. Cartwright sparkled in a turquoise jumpsuit and feathers as her costume embodied the celebratory night the Bahamas gained independence.

04 of 15 Miss El Salvador Alexjandra Guajardo Sada Getty Miss El Salvador Alexjandra Guajardo Sada took the stage as a human-sized coin, representing the past and future of her country's currency system, from the cólon to Bitcoin.

05 of 15 Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly Getty Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly wore her country's colors — red, yellow, and green — and translated its agricultural history through her look.

06 of 15 Miss Laos Payengxa Lor Getty Togetherness was the theme of Miss Laos Payengxa Lor's patchwork costume, which unified tribal fabrics with the Laos flag embroidery.

07 of 15 Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel Getty Not only did Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel bare the country's stars and stripes, she also donned an out-of-this-world replica of the moon inspired by America's space missions.

08 of 15 Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey Getty Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey wore a towering gold puppet costume celebrating the islands' Carnival festival. Ramey teased on Instagram that there's still more to come in light of tomorrow's finale, writing, "We're not done yet."

09 of 15 Miss Germany Soraya Kohlmann Getty Miss Germany Soraya Kohlmann paid tribute to the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, wearing a sparkly blazer and white-collared bodysuit. She also paid homage to the designer's beloved feline, Choupette, with a white cat stuffed animal.

10 of 15 Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko Getty As her home country continues to "fight for its freedom," Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko told Insider that she transformed into a "warrior" modeled after Archangela Michaelo, who is powered by the people's strength.

11 of 15 Miss Great Britain Noky Simbani Getty In honor of the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, Miss Great Britain Noky Simbani wore a jewel-covered ball gown, green velvet robe and crown.

12 of 15 Miss Seychelles Gabriella Gonthier Getty Miss Seychelles Gabriella Gonthier spread her wings in an outfit resembling the Seychelles' payanke bird and the country's work in wildlife protection.

13 of 15 Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal Getty Also taking flight on-stage was Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal, who donned a fiery-colored Phoenix costume embellished with 1,100 Swarovski crystals, as noted by the organization.

14 of 15 Miss Japan Marybelen Sakamoto Getty Miss Japan Marybelen Sakamoto's costume — a white gown trimmed with gold fabric and topped with an origami headpiece — was a soaring success.