Miss Piggy on Her New Modeling Gig for Kate Spade New York: ‘I Only Wear Couture’

Miss Piggy, the most stylish Muppet, is back on the fashion scene — this time as the new star of Kate Spade New York’s holiday campaign.

The notorious P.I.G., who stars alongside model Jourdan Dunn in the campaign, also inspired a collection of clothing and accessories for the whimsical brand, ranging from $48 to $378, featuring Miss Piggy’s face and signature saying: “Who, moi?”

“I don’t know any other model who gets their image emblazoned on as many articles of clothing and consumer goods,” Miss Piggy tells PEOPLE during a sit-down interview about the collection at the Kate Spade New York headquarters. “And who wouldn’t want to carry around a tote or a wallet with moi’s face?”

Part of Piggy’s gig also included Kate Spade New York designer Deborah Lloyd creating looks specifically designed to fit her, which thrilled the Muppet. “I provide the inspiration and she provides me with a lot of free clothes, which is great,” Miss Piggy says of her relationship with Lloyd. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

And Miss Piggy loves the designs. “There’s plenty off the rack that would fit moi, I’m sure,” she says. “But it’s wonderful to have something specially made for vous. I only wear couture. And I love all the pops of color. It’s not drab everyday wear. It’s all these sparkle. The clothes are alive, just like me!”

As for the campaign, she says modeling came easy to her. “I’ve graced the covers of many magazines, including your very own,” she says (see above, from People in 1979). “The secret is to never doubt yourself. That’s pretty easy, don’t you think. Just don’t do the opposite.”

So, is her on-again, off-again boy toy Kermit the Frog supportive of her new project? “He doesn’t support me,” says Miss Piggy. “I’m an independent woman. I don’t need support from a frog.”

Plus, she is doing something he has never done before, she adds: “I have to put on clothes,” she said. “That is something Kermit has never really learned how to do, though that hasn’t stopped him, I guess.”

Scroll down to see more of Kate Spade New York’s Miss Piggy-inspired collection.

Tell us: Are you a fan of Miss Piggy’s style?