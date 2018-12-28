Miss Congo's Hair Catches on Fire Moments After Being Crowned Miss Africa 2018

The Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant ended with a fiery finish.

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde won the African pageant hosted by the Cross River State Government on Friday, but that wasn’t the most notable part of the event.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Kasinde can be seen graciously hugging one of her competitors as she was named the winner with celebratory sparklers flashing in the background. Things quickly turned scary when one of the sparks caught onto Kasinde’s hair.

Kasinde cried tears of joy as she heard the news, but once she realized her entire head of hair had gone ablaze, she started screaming in terror.

Luckily, before things got too serious, a man jumped in behind her appearing to swat at her flaming hair to help put it out.

“For those asking, She is fine… the fire was put out immediately, she wore her crown and carried on like a true queen,” one Twitter user who captured the moment said.

Kasinde beat out Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba for the title of Miss Africa 2018. She was awarded with $35,000 and a car.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, over 30 women from 25 countries participated in the third annual event including Morocco, Tanzania, Togo and Ghana.