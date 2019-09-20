Misha Nonoo's Wedding Is Underway in Rome, and Katy Perry, Meghan Markle & More Celebs Look So Glam Arriving: Photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
The two also got cozy at Nonoo’s Thursday rehearsal dinner party in Rome.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Nonoo has been a close friend of Markle’s for several years, and it has been speculated that she helped introduce the actress and her husband.
Karlie Kloss
The model was there with her husband of one year, Joshua Kushner.
Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell
The McCartneys vacationed with Nonoo on a yacht in the Mediterranean last summer.
Gayle King
King is also a good friend of Meghan Markle.
James & Julia Corden
Corden and his wife were also guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.