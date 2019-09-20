Misha Nonoo's Wedding Is Underway in Rome, and Katy Perry, Meghan Markle & More Celebs Look So Glam Arriving: Photos

Prince Harry, Orlando Bloom, James Corden and Karlie Kloss are also among the A-list attendees
By Lauren Lieberman and Kate Hogan
September 20, 2019 03:21 PM

1 of 7

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

BACKGRID

The two also got cozy at Nonoo’s Thursday rehearsal dinner party in Rome. 

2 of 7

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Nonoo has been a close friend of Markle’s for several years, and it has been speculated that she helped introduce the actress and her husband.

3 of 7

Karlie Kloss

BACKGRID

The model was there with her husband of one year, Joshua Kushner.

4 of 7

Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell

MEGA

The McCartneys vacationed with Nonoo on a yacht in the Mediterranean last summer.

5 of 7

Gayle King

BACKGRID

King is also a good friend of Meghan Markle.

6 of 7

James & Julia Corden

CLAUDIO PERI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Corden and his wife were also guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

