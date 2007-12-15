Mischa Barton Goes Blonde! Love It or Hate It?

Mischa Barton is one of those stars who always seems to be changing up her look, whether it’s her wacky fashion sense or her ever-evolving hair. We just saw the actress in N.Y.C. with dark red hair curled into a retro ‘do — but only days later, she turned up in Ireland with bright blond curls! We love the lighter locks on Mischa, but we want to know what you think! Tell us: Do you love Mischa’s new blonde ‘do? Or do you hate it and prefer her as a brunette?