People Love These $23 Waffle Knit Joggers So Much, They’re Buying Them in Multiple Colors

’Tis the season year for loungewear. With so many of us working from home or doing remote learning, there hasn’t been a need to get dressed up. (Miss you, jeans!) By now, you’ve probably collected an assortment of cozy tops and matching sets that you’ve been cycling through on repeat over the past few months. And because we’ve been doing the same, we’ve been browsing Amazon for even more loungewear to spice things up. That’s how we came across the Mirol waffle knit joggers.