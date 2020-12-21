People Love These $23 Waffle Knit Joggers So Much, They’re Buying Them in Multiple Colors
’Tis the
season year for loungewear. With so many of us working from home or doing remote learning, there hasn’t been a need to get dressed up. (Miss you, jeans!) By now, you’ve probably collected an assortment of cozy tops and matching sets that you’ve been cycling through on repeat over the past few months. And because we’ve been doing the same, we’ve been browsing Amazon for even more loungewear to spice things up. That’s how we came across the Mirol waffle knit joggers.
Made from a lightweight, breathable material that wicks away sweat, the waffle knit pants are the definition of comfort. They’re designed with tons of cozy features, like a thick elastic waistband that allows room to stretch, a tapered leg style that’s super flattering, and side pockets deep enough to fit your smartphone. Thanks to these details, they’ve racked up hundreds of positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who swear they are “great work-from-home pants” and don’t want to wear anything else.
Buy It! Mirol Women's Joggers Elastic Waist Waffle Knit Trousers, $15.99–$22.99; amazon.com
“These waffle joggers are the coziest,” one wrote. “Honestly, these would make a great gift for anyone, and grab one for yourself… I think I want to replace all my loungewear with these joggers.”
While the majority of people are wearing them at home, plenty have said they wear them when they need to leave their humble abodes, too.
“Comfy enough to wear all day, but also cute enough to leave the house in,” another wrote. “Not too baggy or too tight — just right. 10/10 recommend. I actually ended up buying a second pair.”
Another customer added, “I LOVE these pants! So much that I bought in another color and want more! So cute for lounging or out to run errands.”
Available in sizes S to XL and 10 different colors, the Mirol waffle knit joggers won’t cost you more than $23 no matter which one you choose. Since we’re likely to be hanging at home in our loungewear for a while longer, now’s a good time to stock up. Don’t forget to add a pair (or two) to your cart for yourself and all your friends while you finish up the rest of your holiday shopping.
