Amazon Shoppers Love This Sports Bra so Much, They Crowned it One of Amazon’s ‘Most Wished For’ Products

Image zoom Getty

From cozy sweaters to cocktail dresses, Amazon shoppers seem to have an impeccable eye for discovering high-quality, budget-friendly products to round out your wardrobe. Their sleuthing skills even work on activewear — they’ve uncovered incredible finds like affordable sports bras and unbelievably comfortable leggings.

The latest discovery to top the charts? MIRITY’s three-pack of high impact, racerback sports bras — in fact, *so* many savvy shoppers added the bra set to their wish lists that it actually became Amazon’s number one ‘Most Wished For’ sports bra, compared to all others on the site.

Available in a three-pack for just $22, each high-impact sports bra is made from a super breathable fabric that’s not only sweat-wicking, but also offers enough compression to keep you completely supported during a workout. The four-way stretch construction and racerback design also guarantee you’ll have a full range of movement and feel super comfortable, too — whether you’re getting your sweat on or spending the night lounging on the couch.

You’ll love that the slightly-higher neckline gives you extra coverage during your yoga flow, plus, the added support means you won’t have to worry about uncomfortable digging into your sides or painful chafing — even if you’re working out in super humid environments.

Image zoom

Buy It! MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras, 3 for $17—$22; amazon.com

Available in sizes S to XXXL (which covers cup sizes 28B to 48DD), these bras are also machine-washable and have plenty of airflow thanks to a strategic keyhole back. You can also choose from a handful of fun color options — including black, gray, white, aquamarine, and hot pink — to make sure your new activewear addition doesn’t clash with your existing workout wardrobe.

With over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, it’s no surprise that the sports bra set has already become a number one best-seller on Amazon. Reviewers rave they’re not only “pretty dang comfy” but also “high quality.” Plus, you’ll even find plenty of five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re a top pick for larger busts.

One reviewer with a 34DD chest actually quit working out due to painful boob bounce, and could only return to high-impact exercises — like cardio, yoga, and weight training — after discovering this sports bra. She raved, “I NEVER thought I’d get THIS lucky!!!”

Another bustier wearer agreed: “I have not been more excited about a bra in years! Unlike most sports bras, this bra doesn’t give uniboob at all! I hate wearing bras because normally they dig[g] into my shoulder from the weight of my breast. These bras have been a Godsend! These bras are so comfortable, have amazing support, and best of all they look amazing under a t-shirt! Don’t sleep on these ladies.”

Even better, the affordable price point makes these supportive sports bras true winners: You can score a three-pack for just $22, and some sizes are on sale right for even less right now. Or, opt for the super value pack that includes five different racerback bras (one for every weekday!!!) for less than $31. All things considered, it’s no surprise these bras have become one of Amazon’s most covetable items among fitness fanatics and comfy clothing-enthusiasts alike.