Miranda Lambert Rewears Her 2020 CMAs Dress on Date Night in Ireland with Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert rewore the same hot-pink Alex Perry dress she rocked at the 2020 CMAs for a night out with her husband during a trip to Ireland

Miranda Lambert is making the most of her 2020 CMA Awards look!

The singer, 38, repeated the outfit she wore on the red carpet at the CMAs two years ago for date night with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. On Monday, Lambert shared a photo of herself and McLoughlin, 30, posing together during their trip to Ireland in which she rocked the pink Alex Perry dress once again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Lambert stands alongside McLoughlin in her striking look, a neon pink midi design with padded shoulders. Lambert paired her dress with a sparkly pink bag and strappy gold heels.

miranda lambert Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She brought her dress back out of the closet after first debuting the outfit at the CMAs in 2020, where she accessorized it with a shimmering pink Judith Leiber clutch and matching neon Stuart Weitzman heels.

And just like during her Ireland outing, McLoughlin was by her side at the awards show, where he posed alongside her on the red carpet.

Lambert and McLoughlin traveled to Ireland, where they celebrated St. Patrick's Day Thursday. Lambert shared a selfie to Instagram Thursday of herself and her husband posing with Guinness and wearing green, which she captured, "Happy St. Patrick's day from the Mcloughlin's! 🍀💖#homeland #Ireland."

In her Monday post, Lambert shared multiple moments from her Ireland trip, including her date night with McLoughlin. She wrote in the caption that her visit to Ireland was "the most wonderful trip" where she spent time with "the nicest people we have ever met."

"@brendanjmcloughlin and I can't wait to come back to the homeland to visit again soon and see the friends we made," she wrote. "🍀🍺miss y'all already! 💖"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple's visit to Ireland comes a month after they celebrated their third wedding anniversary in February. Lambert marked the occasion by sharing photos from a beach vacation with McLoughlin, which she shared to Instagram with the caption, "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. ☀️❤️ #3years💍"