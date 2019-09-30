Miranda Lambert knows all about fashion over function.

The singer just sacrificed comfort and mobility for a pair of seriously tight black trousers and a Western-style belt.

The country star, 35, struggled to complete her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour outfit — without ripping her pants! — in a series of video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“Pre show problems” and “Being pretty ain’t pretty #tightbritches,” Lambert captioned the first clip. Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, can be heard saying, “I will help you put your boots on if you can grab them.”

Wearing a silver rhinestone blouse with black fringe embellishments, Lambert, 35, jokes that her black cowgirl boots laying on the floor are “so far away.”

“Why can’t you grab them,” McLoughlin teases. “Are your pants going to rip?”

Unable to pick up her heels, the Wildcard artist responds: “Possibly.”

In a second clip, McLoughlin does his best to help, shoving Lambert into her boot as both burst out in laughter.

The sweet post comes one month after she got candid about her relationship with the NYPD officer, whom she secretly wed in January, before singing a stripped-down version of one of her most heartbreaking songs, “Tin Man,” on the Atlantic City stop of her concert tour.

“So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I’m going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me,” she added.

The couple met in New York last November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she told the audience on Aug. 31.

The union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, before they split in 2015 — and subsequently dated musicians Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.

The couple have been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville, with Lambert recently telling Extra that they have “the best of both worlds.”

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 9-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life,” she told the outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance.”