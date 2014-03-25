Miranda Kerr's H&M Ads Are Here! What Do You Think?
The star's latest ad campaign gets us excited for spring
Another day, another envy-inducing Miranda Kerr ad campaign. The supermodel’s first H&M print ads debuted, and they’re true to the sun-kissed, breezy vibe of the commercial (below) — complete with sexy rumpled bedhead, lots of bronzed skin and low-key makeup.
She also happens to be wearing a few items we already plan to add to our wardrobe. We’ve got our eye on that flippy pink skirt, that satin-trimmed blazer and that super-flattering pencil-and-tee combo. Oh, and those shoes. And that tan. Are we getting carried away?
- The star was announced as the brand’s new face in a fun Instagram video in February — adding the campaign to her list of gigs including ones for Clear Haircare, Reebok and Escada.
Check out the video below for even more, then tell us, what do you think of the ads? See any outfits you’d like to “borrow?”
–Alex Apatoff