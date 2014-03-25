Miranda Kerr's H&M Ads Are Here! What Do You Think?

The star's latest ad campaign gets us excited for spring

By Alex Apatoff
Updated December 01, 2020 06:14 PM
Courtesy H&M

Another day, another envy-inducing Miranda Kerr ad campaign. The supermodel’s first H&M print ads debuted, and they’re true to the sun-kissed, breezy vibe of the commercial (below) — complete with sexy rumpled bedhead, lots of bronzed skin and low-key makeup.

She also happens to be wearing a few items we already plan to add to our wardrobe. We’ve got our eye on that flippy pink skirt, that satin-trimmed blazer and that super-flattering pencil-and-tee combo. Oh, and those shoes. And that tan. Are we getting carried away?

Courtesy H&M

  • The star was announced as the brand’s new face in a fun Instagram video in February — adding the campaign to her list of gigs including ones for Clear Haircare, Reebok and Escada.

  • Check out the video below for even more, then tell us, what do you think of the ads? See any outfits you’d like to “borrow?”

–Alex Apatoff

