Another day, another envy-inducing Miranda Kerr ad campaign. The supermodel’s first H&M print ads debuted, and they’re true to the sun-kissed, breezy vibe of the commercial (below) — complete with sexy rumpled bedhead, lots of bronzed skin and low-key makeup.

She also happens to be wearing a few items we already plan to add to our wardrobe. We’ve got our eye on that flippy pink skirt, that satin-trimmed blazer and that super-flattering pencil-and-tee combo. Oh, and those shoes. And that tan. Are we getting carried away?