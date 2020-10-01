The Kora Organics founder and CEO carves out time for herself in the early hours of the morning so she can "start the day with a calm, positive mindset"

Miranda Kerr Wakes Up at 5:30AM During Quarantine to Have Time Alone to Do Her Morning Ritual

Miranda Kerr has been taking time to focus on herself during quarantine. But between balancing her roles as CEO of Kora Organics and mom to sons Flynn, 9, Hart, 2, and Myles, 12 months, it's hard to find a second to unwind. So she carves out some time bright and early before anyone else wakes up.

"I wake up at 5:30 a.m. so I can have at least 45 minutes to myself before the kids wake up," Kerr tells PEOPLE. "That’s when I do my morning meditation and my morning skincare ritual. Having this time to myself helps me start the day with a calm, positive mindset."

After getting her day started, Kerr says she's been embracing a makeup-free life. "During quarantine my beauty routine has shifted more towards healthy glowing skin. [There's] more focus on skincare than on makeup and makeup products. I realized it was more important to focus on the health of my skin as opposed to wearing makeup every day," she says,

Then, when she's feeling "overwhelmed," Kerr says her "go-to remedy" is a relaxing bath. "I put some Rose Quartz crystals in the base of the tub and add my Kora Organics Essential Body Wash for some bubbles (I use this for my children as well). I dim the lights and turn on relaxing music like Snatam Kaur and take a few deep belly breaths," says the star, who joined the Environmental Working Group's CleanCon event on Wednesday.

Since launching Kora Organics in 2006, Kerr has been a pioneer in the clean and natural beauty space.

"My mission is to use my voice and platform to help educate people on the importance of using certified organic skincare products. The industry, unfortunately, is under-regulated here in the U.S. and around the world. People need to be very conscious and read the ingredient labels of the products they use on themselves and their families," she says.