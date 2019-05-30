Miranda Kerr Shares Her Candid First Impression of Husband Evan Spiegel: 'Wow, His Skin Is Flaky!'

Miranda Kerr takes skincare very seriously. In fact, so much so that she even incorporated it into her love life.

During an interview for her New Beauty cover, the Australian supermodel revealed her hilarious first impression of Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in May 2017.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute’,” Kerr, 36, told the outlet for their Summer Issue (on stands today). “’But wow, his skin is flaky!’”

Luckily for Spiegel (the co-creator of Snapchat) the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was happy to help; She graciously shared all of her skincare secrets with her future husband.

And, judging by her New Beauty cover shoot, Spiegel should’ve been taking notes. Kerr’s complexion looks flawless in the summery close-ups, in which she’s wearing minimal eye makeup, her signature glowy skin and naturally blown-out hair.

“I was like, ‘Why don’t you try this,’ and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil,” the soon-to-be mom of three said.

Apparently, Kerr (who founded a line of holistic and clean skincare line called KORA Organics in 2009) knows her stuff — her husband is hooked!

“Ever since, he hasn’t stopped using it! He always says, ‘Oh my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin.’ Now, he won’t go anywhere without it,” she told New Beauty. “His skin, let me tell you, it is absolutely glowing and radiant now. It’s incredible to see the benefits firsthand, right in front of your eyes.

The KORA Organics founder shouted-out another celebrity-owned beauty brand during the interview: goop, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow. Despite backlash and critcism over the years, Paltrow’s “modern lifestyle brand” has maintained its relevance in the wellness space, landing a business partnership with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in 2017.

Kerr seems fully supportive of goop and even mentioned that the website carries KORA Organics products!

“It’s funny because I remember giving Gwyneth the products when I had launched in 2009,” Kerr shared. “At the time, she was talking about how she just started this website called goop, and I was like, ‘Oh! That sounds right up my alley.’ Now our products are sold on her site, so it’s really come full circle. I know the self-tanner is flying off the shelves because she texted me recently and said, ‘This tanning lotion is incredible. I can’t believe the sales. It’s crazy!’

Although she stands behind her products (and wasn’t afraid to drop a KORA Organics plugs during the interview) the model kept it real about her day-to-day routine, “When it comes to my skin and body, I’m 80 percent using KORA, but then there’s that 20 percent that comes in where I use makeup that’s maybe not certified-organic. There are so many different tools out there that can work.”

Kerr also dished on how she maintains her holistic approach to healthy living while balancing marriage, motherhood and her modeling career. She leads by example and says her 8-year-old son Flynn is catching on — they even have mommy-son yoga sessions every week.

“He did a project at school about healthy food and said something like, ‘I’m blessed to be able to eat healthy, organic food’,” Kerr said. “Then he picked up a vegetable and asked if it was organic. When he was in my belly, I would do yoga every day, so he has a deep connection with it. We still do yoga together at least once a week. He loves watching me cook.”

She added, “He’s also very aware of his environment. He loves being outdoors, and he’s really conscious of things like turning on the water when he’s brushing his teeth, and taking a quick shower. He also picks up trash when he sees it.”