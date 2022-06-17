Miranda Kerr 'Adores' Katy Perry, Is Grateful Son Flynn Has 'Four Happy Parents Who Get Along'

Model and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr stars on the cover of the latest issue of LuisaViaRoma's LVR magazine, opening up about family, fashion and maintaining a health lifestyle

Miranda Kerr is getting candid about co-parenting and self-care in an intimate new interview.

"I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with," Kerr told the outlet (Perry and Bloom are parents to 22-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.)

She also touched upon her co-parenting unit, which, alongside Perry, 37, and Bloom, 45, also includes her husband Evan Spiegel, 32.

"Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along," Kerr, 39, added, referring to her and Bloom's 11-year-old son. "When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, 'is this in the best interest of our child?' We will be family no matter what."

In addition to family, beauty and self-care is something Kerr and Perry bond over, especially when it comes her skincare brand Kora Organics.

"[Perry] loves the Turmeric Glow moisturizer, making her skin come alive every time she uses it," Kerr revealed of the singer's favorite product (which she also promoted on an Instagram live).

The American Idol judge loves it so much that she demanded more samples, Kerr exclusively told PEOPLE last year. "I gave her one of the first samples and she just called me and said, 'Look, I'm just so excited about these. Where can I buy more?'" Kerr revealed. "I'm like, 'It's not out yet.' She's like, 'I need to stock up!' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's fine, I can give you some.' "

Kerr has always been open about the balanced family dynamic between the four.

"Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind," she added.

The Snapchat co-founder has also been vocal about Kerr's relationship with Bloom.

"What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced," Spiegel said in an interview featured in WSJ. Magazine's July 2020 digital issue cover "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I'm part of] Team Flynn." Kerr and Spiegel share two children: 4-year-old Hart and 2½-year-old Myles.

He also contributes a lot of the relationship's success to Kerr's warm-hearted character. "This is one of the things I love about Miranda," Spiegel said at the time. "Everyone is welcome. It's the Aussie way."

In her LVR Magazine interview, Kerr revealed that she and Spiegel make sure to prioritize a healthy lifestyle when amid their demanding schedules.

"I'm a healthy influence on his life. He's even working out now," Kerr told the publication.