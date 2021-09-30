Miranda Kerr married Evan Spiegel in 2017, while Orlando Bloom has been engaged to Katy Perry since 2019

Miranda Kerr Says Evan Spiegel and Orlando Bloom 'Get Along Just as Well' as She and Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom have found harmony.

Kerr, 38, opened up about her friendly relationship with Bloom, 44, on Tuesday's episode of the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, sharing that the Pirates of the Caribbean star also gets along with her current husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

The conversation came up as Kerr discussed her friendship with Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, whom she's grown close to over the years. Kerr even enlisted Perry to test out some of her KORA Organics products.

According to the supermodel, she and Perry "just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something" when Bloom introduced her to the pop star for the first time.

"From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," she said.

"It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us," Kerr continued. "Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

Kerr — who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with Bloom and kids Hart, 3, and Myles, 1½, with Spiegel — added that she feels "lucky" to have such understanding people in her life.

The model was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013. She tied the knot with Spiegel in 2017.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August last year.

Kerr spoke about her friendship with Perry during her appearance on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast last month, joking that she occasionally prefers hanging out with the "Daisies" singer more than Bloom.

"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," she said. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

As for Bloom, Kerr said that she now sees him more like a sibling than an ex. "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she quipped, adding that Perry "helps me deal with him."

Likewise, Perry has had nothing but kind words about Kerr in the past. When the two got together for a livestream in support of KORA Organic this April, Perry raved about their "modern family" and said that Kerr is "probably the most health conscious of everyone."

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," Perry explained, laughing.