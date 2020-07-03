Miranda Kerr Shares Video Tutorial for Her 'Quarantine Date Night' Skincare and Makeup Look
Miranda Kerr, who's currently in lockdown with her kids and husband Evan Spiegel, shared her beauty routine for an at-home date night with British Vogue
Miranda Kerr is giving fans a peek at her beauty routine for an at-home date night with her husband, Evan Spiegel, as they continue to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Thursday vlog for British Vogue, the 37-year-old model and KORA Organics founder takes viewers through her entire routine, sitting down to begin with skincare after her shower.
After sharing that she shaved her legs and used a body brush in the shower, Kerr mists herself with sage spray and uses a battery-powered massager on her upper body.
Her skincare routine consists of a rose mist, vitamin C serum on her face and hands, face oil, an eye oil on any lines and a KORA Organics Turmeric moisturizer.
"I like to have these nearby," Kerr says of the various crystals she keeps on hand, which she uses to massage her face and upper body. "They're just little tools that help me feel relaxed and pampered."
The mother of three then moves on to her paint-free nails, which she uses an oil on and a tool to expertly push back her cuticles.
"When I was younger, I did work experience at a beauty salon, so I actually learned how to do nails, and that's probably why I'm so particular about it," Kerr says.
The model — who is mom to sons Myles, 8 months, Hart, 2, and Flynn, 9 — begins her makeup session with RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up makeup, following up with concealer "over areas that need a little more coverage."
"I've had pigmentation issues ever since I got pregnant with my first child," she explains of son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
Kerr is "quite big on blush," she shares, using it liberally over her cheeks (as she likes to look like she just went for a run) and even applying some to her eyelids. She uses a highlighter with crushed rose quartz (it adds "energetic benefits," she says), and "powder down the center" of her face, while leaving "the outsides more dewy."
Other tricks Kerr has up her sleeve? Using liner on her entire lip "to make [her] lipstick last longer" — as well as the ability to curl her eyelashes using a spoon in a pinch. "It's good to try new things when you're stuck," she quips.
After finishing her look with a bolder lip and minimal eye makeup save for mascara and filling in a few spots on her eyebrows, Kerr finishes blow-drying her hair, adding a bit of dry shampoo at the roots for "a little more volume."
"If you take 5, 10, 15, 20 minutes even, for yourself, you give so much more back. Because once you fill your own cup up, then you can overflow and fill others'," she says.
