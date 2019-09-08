Miranda Kerr Said She's "Obsessed" with This Vitamin C Serum — and So Are More Than 8,000 Sephora Customers

Image zoom Sephora; Cindy Ord/Getty

Miranda Kerr may be best known for her supermodel curves and long, sculpted legs, but it’s her glowing skin that we’ve always been envious of. And it turns out, achieving a flawless complexion like Miranda’s is now attainable, thanks to the new Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum from her skincare line Kora Organics.

While vitamin C serums have been popular for a while now, Miranda told People that she decided to develop her own after having trouble finding an option that was certified organic. “I have been wanting to launch a certified organic vitamin C serum for a while now,” she said.

“Pigmentation has been in issue for me since my first pregnancy so I wanted to create a product that helps with pigmentation, dark spots and anti-aging all in one. Something that was super powerful and also healthy to use.”

Besides boasting a vitamin C superfruit complex — which works to brighten and even out your skin tone — the powerful serum is also infused with sodium hyaluronate to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and olive leaf extract to smooth skin. Another standout ingredient is the ascorbyl glucoside (a water-soluble derivative of vitamin C) that helps the serum absorb into your skin much more effectively.

“I am obsessed with this serum,” Miranda added. “It is making such a difference to my pigmentation, it’s definitely lighter and less noticeable. My skin is so much brighter, firmer and smoother.” And she’s not the only one who has seen amazing results — though the serum just launched earlier this summer, it’s already racked up more than 8,900 likes and a 4.4-star rating at Sephora.

“OBSESSED!!!!! My skin has never looked so glowy. I’m so happy I finally a vitamin C serum that doesn’t make my skin freak out!! I love using it in the morning it smells amazing and isn’t sticky, Ingredients are amazing plus it’s clean and organic? Sign me up for 10,” raved one shopper.

“This is the only vitamin C product that has ever made a notable change in my few hyperpigmentation spots, and in just a few weeks. I have tried many products without much impact. I love the texture as well. Highly recommend,” said another.

Along with being completely organic, the serum is also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and is sold in recyclable packaging. At $68 a bottle, it is pricier than some other vitamin C serums on the market, but many customers rave that it’s well worth the cost.”The results that I’ve personally been getting, along with our customers, have been incredible and I’m so proud of what we’ve created,” said Miranda.

