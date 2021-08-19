Miranda Kerr Jokes Ex Orlando Bloom Is Her 'Annoying Brother,' Says She Loves Katy Perry 'More'

Miranda Kerr has nothing but love for ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry.

The model and KORA Organics founder, 38, opened up about her friendly relationship with the couple on Tuesday's episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, joking that she occasionally prefers hanging out with Perry, 36, more than Bloom, 44 (with whom she shares 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher).

"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," she said of her friendship with Perry. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

As for Bloom, Kerr — who was married to the Carnival Row star from 2010 to 2013 — said that she now sees him more like a sibling than an ex.

"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she quipped, adding that Perry "helps me deal with him."

"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," Kerr continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kerr spoke about her first impressions of Perry, sharing that she and the "Smile" singer hit it off right away after meeting at Bloom's Malibu home.

"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," Kerr recalled. "I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."

"We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!' " she added.

In addition to Flynn, Kerr is also mother to sons Hart, 3, and Myles, 1½, and whom she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August last year.

In April, Perry joined Kerr for livestream in support of KORA Organics, during which the pair discussed their "close" relationship. "In our modern family, she's probably the most health conscious of everyone," the pop star said of Kerr.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," she added with a laugh.