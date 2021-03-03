"I love you both more than words could ever express," the supermodel wrote in a heartfelt tribute

Miranda Kerr's Grandmother Dies a Week After Family Laid Her Grandfather to Rest: 'Give Pa a Big Hug from Me'

Miranda Kerr is in mourning after the death of her grandmother, who died just a week after the supermodel's grandfather was laid to rest.

The KORA Organics founder, 37, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February."

"Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you," she began in a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, sharing photos of herself with the family matriarch.

"You are the heart of our family. You're the reason we're all so close. You're the reason we have faith. You're the reason we are all cheeky," Kerr wrote. "You've put a twinkle in all our eyes. You've brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met."

"Everyone who has met you has been uplifted by your presence. You're the reason I am who I am," she continued. "You've taught me how to love, care, cook, have faith, have grace, dress, take care of myself, my husband and our children."

Kerr — who shares sons Myles, 16 months, and Hart, 2½, with husband Evan Spiegel and 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando Bloom — went on to say that her grandmother also taught her "how to pray, how to find humor and how to have compassion."

"You're our compass and you'll continue to be that compass for me and our children for the rest of our lives," she wrote in the tribute. "Thank you Nan for being all a girl could ever wish for in a Nan and so much more."

"I am who I am because of you and I promise to carry your legacy, your love and your light in this world as long as I shall live," the Victoria's Secret model shared. "You will continue to live through me, our children and all our family."

"Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you'll always be my sunshine," she added.

The death of Kerr's grandmother came just a week after her family buried her grandfather.

On Feb. 14, Kerr wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to the patriarch, "Today we laid my grandfather's body to rest but his spirit will continue to live through our family and all those he loved."

Alongside the tribute, Kerr had shared photos of her grandfather throughout the years, including when he had attended her wedding to Spiegel, 30.

"One of my favorite recent memories with my Pa was listening to Glenn Miller, enjoying the sunshine on our backs and smelling the gardenia from our garden that Hart had picked for us," she recalled. "It was truly a heavenly moment. One that's hard to put into words. Quite like my feelings right now."

In her post, Kerr said her grandfather "had defied the odds and lived longer than the doctors had expected."

"And even though we all knew that his time on this earth was coming to an end it didn't make his passing any easier," she wrote. "He was our rock, a gentle yet strong man who had tremendous faith and a kind heart."

On Tuesday, Kerr shared a sweet message to both her late grandparents.