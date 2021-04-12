The 8 Beauty Products Miranda Kerr Can't Live Without
The founder and CEO of Kora Organics shares her essentials, from her go-to moisturizer to a personal massager she brings everywhere
Miranda Kerr's Beauty Mantra
"I feel that true beauty comes from within. When you smile from your heart it radiates out through your eyes," says Miranda Kerr. Whether the 37-year-old mother of three is waking up at daybreak to squeeze in some me-time or sharing her quarantine makeup routine with the world, the KORA Organics founder and CEO always makes an effort to educate herself on what she's putting into and onto her body. "I think it’s important to be conscious and educated about what you’re putting on your skin because it sinks in. To me, health is wealth and healthy skin is the most beautiful skin."
Face Moisturizer
"This is the creme de la creme of face creams: a super-nourishing, brightening and anti-aging moisturizer all in one, for all skin types – even break out prone skin. It looks beautiful underneath makeup – I love is how it makes my skin glow all day (it can also be worn at night). The packaging is so stunning, but also sustainable, featuring refillable pods and a beautiful glass jar. This cream brings radiance into your life and your skin!"
Buy It! KORA Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, $58; us.koraorganics.com
Lip Balm
"I'm a big fan of this little Kosasport lip balm. It brings out the natural pink color of your lips and contains hyaluronic acid, which makes it a super hydrating product."
Buy It! Kosas Kosasport LipFuel in Rush, $18; kosas.com
Brow Gel
"This brow gel is so quick and easy to use. I follow my natural shape and brush up to give the brows natural-looking fullness."
Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+, $24; ulta.com
Under Eye Concealer
"It does wonders for brightening the under eye area. It’s a good product for layering — I can go light or heavy depending on what kind of coverage I’m hoping to achieve. Since the skin around the eyes is so thin and fragile, I use gentle patting motions to press and blend it in."
Buy It! IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, $28; itcosmetics.com
Dry Body Brush
"I love dry body brushing and have been doing this for over 10 years! I try to make it a priority every morning before I shower. It's a great way to get your circulation going, remove dead skin cells and stimulate lymphatic drainage. I also find it really energizing!"
Buy It! Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush, $32; aromatherapyassociates.com
Face Mask
"This physical exfoliant and a deeply detoxifying mask is like a facial in a tube. The rose hip seeds combined with the aspen bark and papaya enzymes deeply exfoliate your skin while the turmeric brightens and helps with dark spots and pigmentation. Plus: the peppermint aromatherapy is so invigorating. This product is like nothing like I’ve ever tried before — I’m obsessed!"
Buy It! KORA Organics Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening and Exfoliating Mask, $48; us.koraorganics.com
Foundation
"I swear by this foundation — it is incredible! It’s my go-to for an all-natural makeup look as it gives my skin just the right amount of coverage and instantly evens out my complexion."
Buy It! RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up Cream Foundation, $52; sephora.com
Personal Massager
"This is one of my must-haves for at-home self-care. As a massage tool, it really does the job in helping to relieve tension in my back and shoulders from carrying my kids all day. I often keep mine in the baby bag so it's there whenever I need it."
Buy It! Theragun Mini, $199; theragun.com
