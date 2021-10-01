Miranda Kerr Enjoys A 'Most Relaxing' Spa Afternoon with Kourtney Kardashian

Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian soaked up the sun at a poolside event sponsored by Ambari that also welcomed Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian and friend Adrienne Bailon

Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian looked like they had some major fun in the sun!

The Australian model, 38, posted a pair of pictures to her Instagram on Thursday with the reality star, 42, showing the friends outdoors in matching white silk robes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two posed for selfies while seated at a table covered in lush greenery.

"Thank you @kourtneykardash for the most relaxing wellness & spa afternoon," Kerr captioned the post, adding a series of emojis and tagging Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh at the end.

In the comments, the oldest Kardashian sister chimed in, writing, "Such a beautiful day! 💞."

The event, which was held on Saturday, was a Poosh-sponsored lifestyle roundup featuring an outdoor spa and products from beauty brand Ambari, notably its new Complex4 Hydrator Cream.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: @pierresnaps

Guests — including Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian West, boyfriend Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya (whose mother is Shanna Moakler), and friend Nicole Williams English — enjoyed custom Ambari facials, hot-stone foot massages and group sound baths.

According to Kerr, the men in her life appear to be just as close as she is with her girls.

Earlier this week, the KORA Organics founder appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast and shared that ex-husband Orlando Bloom gets along "well" with her current husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Kerr Talks Co-Parenting with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The conversation came up as Kerr discussed her friendship with Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, whom she's grown close to over the years. Kerr even enlisted Perry to test out some of her KORA Organics products.

According to the supermodel, she and Perry "just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something" when Bloom introduced her to the pop star for the first time.

"From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," she said.