Miranda Kerr Celebrates Her Skincare Launch with Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom's New Fiancée Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr may have split from Orlando Bloom, but it appears she has no hard feelings for the new lady in his life!

On Thursday, the model, 36, spent time with Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry as they celebrated the launch of Kerr’s new skincare line Kora Organics.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Kerr rocked a hot pink mini dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed alongside Perry, 34, and their friend Angela near a decorative, floral wall at the skincare launch.

The “Never Really Over” singer also glowed in the image, wearing a neon orange blazer with a matching mini dress underneath. Perry also accessorized for the summery event with strappy, silver sandals and some oversized, dangling statement earrings.

“Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela 💛🧡💖 @koraorganics #NoniBright” Kerr captioned the photo.

After sharing the sweet shot, many of Kerr’s followers instantly noticed the company she was in and complimented the women for being friendly, despite the fact they’ve both had a romantic relationship with Bloom, 42.

“orlando must be so happy 💕” wrote one fan.

“I love a mature relationship 💞” commented someone else, while another fan supportively added, “adults acting like adults THATS WHAT THIS IS and that’s why they’re GLOWING”

“Wow. Now that’s maturity” one fan wrote, commending the women.

“Strong women, with kind hearts,” noted someone else. “The kids will love this”

The model and the singer’s friendly relationship won’t come as a surprise to fans who have followed Bloom’s romance with both women.

Kerr and Bloom were married in July 2010. A few months later, the former pair welcomed their son Flynn in January 2011, but split after three years of marriage in 2013.

Around the time they called it quits, Bloom made it clear that he and his ex-wife would continue to be friendly as they co-parented their now-8-year-old son together.

“We love each other. We’re a family. We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. There’s no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn,” The Hobbit actor said in an interview with Katie Couric.

“Life sometimes doesn’t work out exactly as we plan or hope for,” Bloom added. “But we’re adults… We’re professionals. We love and care about each other. Most of all, we love our son.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel eventually went on to date Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel before announcing her engagement to him on Instagram in July 2016 and the pair married the following year. She is currently expecting her second child with him.

Bloom, meanwhile, moved on with Perry, whom he was first spotted flirting with at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016.

PEOPLE then confirmed the “Firework” singer and Lord of the Rings alum were dating, and by the following February, they had introduced one another to friends, as well as Flynn. In February 2019, the actor popped the question to Perry.

As their relationship continued to progress throughout the years, Kerr was always supportive of her ex-husband’s new love.

Opening up to PEOPLE at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Jan. 2017, Kerr had nothing but good things to say about Perry.

“We’re a modern family,” the model explained of blending lives with Bloom and Perry.

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” she said about their “amazing” dynamic. “It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

Kerr also shared that her son and Perry were “great” and “get along really well.”

In addition, when Bloom moved in with Perry in March, a source close to Kerr confirmed that the model “doesn’t have an issue” with the living arrangement.

“Miranda knows Katy and the two get along,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “Miranda doesn’t have an issue with Flynn being at Katy’s house when Orlando has custody. Everyone is getting along great.”