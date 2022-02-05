Miranda Kerr Celebrates Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver's Athleisure Launch with Beach Workout

Fellow Victoria's Secret alums Sara Sampaio, Shanina Shaik and Taylor Hill were also at the Santa Monica launch event for Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver's JOJA athleisure brand

Miranda Kerr has the best workout buddies.

The Australian model, 38, celebrated the launch of Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver's JOJA athleisure brand Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., breaking a sweat with a slew of other models for some beachside fitness festivities.

The group was also joined by fellow Victoria's Secret Angel alums Sara Sampaio, Shanina Shaik and Taylor Hill for the rooftop event, which featured wellness activations, Tookes and Skriver's favorite 30-minute workout class from Dogpound and a high-energy dance cardio class led by The Sculpt Society's Megan Roup.

Tookes, 31, and Skriver, 28, complemented each other in the black and army green Long-Sleeve One-Shoulder FormFit Bra, paired with matching leggings, while Sampaio and Shaik, both 30, rocked the V Butter Bra in black.

Miranda Kerr Credit: RACHPOOT.com

The BFFs Tookes and Skriver launched JOJA as an Instagram profile in 2019 as they prepared for the VS Fashion Show (which was later cancelled), sharing workout tips with their followers, which have since grown in ranks to 714,000.

"We both really love fitness and health, and we wanted to give people a deeper look into our everyday fitness routine," Tookes told Vogue at the time. "The best part of working out with a friend is that they push you to your limit! If she does 15 push-ups, then I have to do 16!"

"Having a partner is everything; it makes you feel more motivated and it pushes both of you to better yourselves," Skriver added. "You won't bail because someone is waiting for you, and that gets your butt to the gym even on the hard days. Having her train next to me always gets me to go that extra mile I wouldn't have done on my own."