Miranda Returns to Red Hair on And Just Like That Finale — and Son Brady's Reaction Is Priceless!

Miranda Hobbes has returned to her redhead roots!

On the season finale of the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That, which dropped Thursday on HBO Max, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda returned to her fiery red locks after rocking natural gray hair all season long.

In one scene during the episode, Miranda is in a car with her son Brady Hobbes (played by Niall Cunningham), where the two discuss her new but familiar look. (Miranda sported red hair throughout the original SATC series, as well as in the two films that accompanied the show.)

"So were you ever gonna say anything, about my hair?" Miranda — who is heading to the airport to fly to Los Angeles to be with new partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) — asks Brady, who replies, "Yeah, it's cool. What happened to all the gray pride?"

As Miranda explains that it's "still there" and she "just felt like changing it up again," Brady, who plans to spend the summer backpacking with his girlfriend, jokingly responds: "Thought you were just copying my look."

And Just Like That reunited Nixon, 55, with Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw, and Kristin Davis, who starred as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt once again.

Back in December, Nixon appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest why her character was all about spreading age positivity in the SATC revival series.

As Ripa, 51, sarcastically joked, "The newspapers were breathlessly reporting that some of you were sporting gray hair," Nixon said that the chief writer and director of the series thought the decision to do so was appropriate.

"Right. Well, Michael Patrick King who is our chief writer and director, he was like, 'You know, a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn't get out to the beauty parlor and they decided to go gray and then they decided that they liked it. So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda,'" Nixon said a the time, explaining the decision behind Miranda's look.