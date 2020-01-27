This $16 Workout Tank Is So Cute, Your Friends Won’t Believe It’s an Amazon Find

Amazon

Between robust collections of cozy sweaters, work-chic dresses, and celeb-approved denim, there’s no denying Amazon’s fashion game is on point. But the online retailer’s affordable apparel doesn’t just consist of day-to-day basics: It also includes cute activewear that rivals the stylish items you’ll find from pricier brands like Lululemon, Athleta, or even Alo Yoga.

Amazon shoppers have already uncovered plenty of these budget-friendly workout finds — including comfy sports bras and squat-proof leggings — and their latest item that proves you can score high-quality gear for less is this mesh workout tank. The trendy top is a modern take on a muscle tee with playful accents that not only look great, but are actually optimized for your workout.

The tank’s main emphasis is breathability: It’s made from a spandex and modal fabric blend that is super soft and feels cool against the skin during even the most intense cardio sessions. The lightweight material drapes against the body rather than clinging to it, which provides additional airflow and a flattering fit. Plus, the fabric’s elasticity helps the tank retain its shape over time — a must considering it’s bound to become a regular in your rotation.

It’s easy to customize the top to fit your personal style. You can shop it in seven different colors, and its tie-back design lets you adjust the fit to your body. A tight knot below the mesh cutout allows you to create a closer, shorter fit, while leaving the tank untied allows for extra breathability and a flowy look.

The tank has already become a beloved Amazon item, claiming the top spot for both the women’s yoga shirts and women’s athletic shirts categories. So far, it’s racked up more than 700 five-star reviews, including write-ups from an impressed Lululemon shopper and another reviewer that purchased the tank in every color.

“I work out 5 days a week and have for 20 years,” wrote one reviewer. “I am pretty picky about my workout clothes. I buy Lululemon pants, but I won’t pay that much for tops! This is the best workout shirt I have found at a good price! I love the feel of the fabric and it is nice and thin — not too bulky! I just ordered two more in different colors because I love it so much!”

Another agreed: “I was skeptical at first — I usually buy all my athletic wear from Athleta, Lululemon, etc. — but the quality and fit of this top surprised me and I bought three more tops from the same brand.”

It’s definitely worth checking out the sizing chart before ordering the top, which is available in sizes XS-XL. Amazon shoppers disagreed about the exact fit, with some reviewers suggesting that potential buyers size up and others urging them to stay true to size. One thing they could agree on: This top is a steal between its high-quality fabric and fashionable design.

Your health is an investment, but a good workout tank doesn’t have to be. Shop the $16 top below.

