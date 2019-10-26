This Amazon Brand Designed the Cutest High-Waisted Workout Leggings — and They Start at Just $11

Image zoom

Everyone should own at least one pair of leggings that have personality. Sure, we all love our classic black pairs that can be worn anywhere, but they’re not quite as fun as leggings that will have everyone asking, “Where did you get those?” While some of our personal favorites are simple pairs — like these crazy comfy, best-selling yoga leggings and this flattering, work-appropriate pair (yes, seriously) — these leggings from an under-the-radar Amazon brand have recently stolen our hearts because of their super cute designs and low price points.

Mint Lilac creates tons of pretty activewear with unique prints and details (like ruffles along waistbands). The affordable Amazon label even has leggings that start at just $11 — and prices don’t go higher than $20. One of its most popular pairs, the High Waist Workout Yoga Leggings, come in 12 color and style options that include floral designs, mesh panels, and cutout details. While its leggings are still racking up reviews, they’ve already caught the eye of some Amazon shoppers who say they’re comfortable and perfect for workouts. Plus, a majority say they get compliments whenever they wear them.

Mint Lilac Women's High Waist Workout Yoga Leggings, $16.99

“These leggings are very similar to Onzie leggings but at a fraction of the price. Slick/slippery texture, shiny finish, breathable, mild compression. Comfortable high rise wide waist sits slightly above the belly button, doesn’t roll, dig-in, or slide down, and no gaping in the back during forward bends,” one shopper wrote about the Mint Lilac High Waist Running Pants. “[The] color and pattern is exactly as pictured. Minimal pattern distortion and passes the squat test, if you purchase the correct size that actually fits you as opposed to squishing yourself into a smaller size.”

Mint Lilac High Waist Running Pants, $19.99

Mint Lilac’s most affordable pair — its Workout Yoga Leggings — come in pastel colors, like pink and peach, that some shoppers say are hard to find elsewhere. They also have options that feature ruffles along the waist or leg.

Mint Lilac Workout Yoga Leggings, $10.99

Another customer wrote, “Peach is one of my favorite colors, and is hard to find in yoga gear. Once I saw this I had to have it. I received many compliments on these from my yoga class and instructor today, and they worked out well. They are very comfortable, and would be great for casual wear to run errands, go to the store, etc. I can’t wait for a top to come out so I can match the top to the bottom. Again, I love the designs of Mint Lilac, and I hope they design exercise clothes for a long time.”

For such a low price, we have a feeling it’ll be hard not to add them all to your cart. Below, shop some more of our favorite designs, and check out Mint Lilac’s storefront on Amazon here.

Mint Lilac High Waist Running Pants, $19.99

Mint Lilac High Waist Casual Pants, $19.99

Mint Lilac High Waist Workout Yoga Capri, $16.99