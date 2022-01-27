“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” designer Stella McCartney said of the iconic character’s new look

Minnie Mouse to Wear Pantsuit for First Time in History for Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary

Minnie Mouse is getting a whole new look in honor of Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration!

The iconic Disney character – who is usually clad in a red-and-white polka dot dress and matching bow – will debut a very fashion-forward, modern-day twist on her signature look while celebrating the park's big milestone.

Designed by Stella McCartney, Minnie's new look will consist of blue trousers and a matching blazer adorned with black polka dots, and of course, a matching bow.

"I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse," McCartney, 50, said in a statement, adding that Minnie has "always had a special place in my heart."

"What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!" the designer continued.

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney explained.

Concluded the iconic designer: "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women's History Month, in March 2022. I can't wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!"

Minnie isn't the only Disney character who will be sporting a new look for the big celebration.

In a promo video for Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration, Mickey Mouse can be seen wearing a reflective, pastel lavender and silver suit while strolling down Main Street, while Minnie shows off a little costume change of her own in another new look: a reflective pink dress and bow.

In addition to the classic characters' updated looks, Disney is celebrating National Polka Dot Day which is the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, with a special capsule collection.