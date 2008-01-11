Minka Kelly Loves Her RAILS Hoodies!

Friday Night Light’s, Minka Kelly, might not have John Mayer to comfort her anymore, but she does have her trusty RAILS Indya Hoodies. The actress loves her double-breasted hoodies so much that she owns them in two different colors–cream and navy–and wears them over and over again. The RAILS Indya hoodie is popular among the young Hollywood set — Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Cavalleri both have the navy one! Owning doubles is nothing new in Hollywood–Fergie owns a $1200 Couture Couture by Juicy Couture dress in black and white, and Britney Spears’ has Primp hoodies in every pattern! We like the double-breasted look of the simple cotton RAILS hoodie and may just have to follow in Minka’s example and get two colors! Tell us: Do you buy things in multiples you really like?