This Crossbody Wallet Is Big Enough to Hold All Your Essentials — Even Your Phone

When it comes to the ideal bag for summer adventures, less is more. Keeping all your essentials in a convenient crossbody is a lightweight way to stay hands-free when you’re traveling or running errands, but many can be either too bulky to tote around or too small to sufficiently house your belongings, including the ever-important cell phone.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have seemingly found the Goldilocks crossbody that’s just right: Minicat’s Crossbody Wallet.

With an impressive rating of 4.6 stars and more than 1,300 glowing reviews, the crossbody wallet has become a standout favorite among the thousands of options available on Amazon. And going through the pages of reviews reveals satisfied shoppers raving about how much of a game-changer it’s been for them.

“I love this purse and don’t like carrying a lot,” said one reviewer. “I essentially want a wallet with a body strap. This is bigger but lays flat and carries my cards, minimal cash if any, and a pair of reading glasses. Sometimes I put my phone in there. I can wear this out and not feel like I have to put it down somewhere and it’s not in the way.”

That reviewer also included a quick product description: “The purse itself is a little larger than today’s smartphones and has three distinct pockets inside of the zippered section underneath the flap that shuts with a magnet.” Sounds nice, right?

Aside from its convenient magnet closure and durable hardware, the soft crossbody-style wallet comes with an adjustable strap. Since it’s available in 39 colors and patterns to match everyone’s personal style, it’s no wonder the wallet bag has become a favorite for the travelers, shoppers, and on-the-go women who’ve already added it to their cart.

“I used this little crossbody purse on airport travel day and it was perfect for holding my essentials: wallet, passport, boarding pass, itinerary, car key, a couple tissues, a couple pieces of gum, and couple ibuprofen,” said another reviewer. “This purse’s tiny size made it easy to consolidate it into my larger personal item bag to go under the seat, or, when the airline wasn’t fussing about consolidating items, it was easy to tuck it into the pocket at my seat in the plane.”

Summer is too short to spend it digging through a big purse. Head to Amazon to grab the popular crossbody wallet that’s simplifying things for thousands of shoppers.

Buy It! Minicat Crossbody Wallet in Beige, $16.99 (orig. $23); amazon.com

Buy It! Minicat Crossbody Wallet in Multi, $17.99; amazon.com

