Ming-Na Wen Poses at Mulan Premieres 22 Years Apart — and Her 'Reflection' Hasn't Changed a Bit

Ming-Na Wen, the original voice of Mulan, radiated on the red carpet as she celebrated the premiere of Disney’s live-action remake 22 years after the beloved film’s debut release.

The Chinese-American actress, 56, who voiced Mulan in the 1998 classic, looked nearly identical more than two decades later as she passed the torch over to the new cast of the Disney remake. After celebrating the premiere, Wen posted a side-by-side Instagram of her original look from the 1998 Mulan premiere next to her look from the 2020 red carpet — and fans piled on the praise in the comments section.

“How do you look exactly the same after 22 years? Mad!” one fan commented on Instagram. Another said, “You haven’t aged. You look amazing!”

At the 1998 premiere, Wen wore her hair in a half-up style to showcase her halter-neck Shanghai Tang gown inspired by contemporary Chinese culture. Her 2020 look consisted of a bustier-style Mark Zunino gown with metallic floral appliqué detailing.

“Two premieres, 22 years apart, celebrating the beautiful story of Fa Mulan. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Wen wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to @disney for keeping the folklore of this Chinese woman warrior alive with this marvelous live-action film.”

“What a treat to be on the red carpet with my family & with the new Mulan @yifei_cc (who will rock your world with her badassery!),” she continued. “It was incredible to sit with my 1998 Mulan gang, the wonderful animation team of writers, producers & directors (Rita Hsaio, Pam Coats, Chris Sanders, Barry Cook & Tony Bancroft) ❤️🥰❤️🥰. “

She ended her caption by saying: “The 2020 @mulan gang brought honor to the house of #Mulan!! Congratulations! You all have to see it when it comes out March 27th! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

The live-action Mulan is based on the animated film as well as the traditional Chinese folklore tale of the female warrior Hua Mulan. The movie will follow Mulan, the oldest daughter of a warrior who disguises herself as a man and steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve to defend the country from Northern invaders.

Actress Liu Yifei plays the titular heroine. Yifei was cast after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.

Mulan hits theaters on March 27.