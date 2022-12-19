Mindy Kaling Gets Over Her Fashion Fear of White 'Not Being Flattering' in Curve-Hugging Ivory Mini

Mindy Kaling is in her fashion risk-taker era.

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, ditched her usual pink and black in her most recent Instagram post, instead wowing in a color she previously avoided.

"I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in the caption. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering."

"And also about dropping food on it," the star joked.

Kaling, a connoisseur of Instagram 'fit pics, shared not only photos of her outfit — with her walk-in closet as a colorful backdrop — but also a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous hair and lighting work that went into the stunning shots.

The Office actress's post is full of support from hype women including Ariana DeBose, who commented, "It's giving stunnah," and Busy Philipps, who said, "Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing 🙌."

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer also flooded the comedian's comment section with fire emojis.

Kaling paired the "winter white" mini dress — complete with a dainty cutout and floral detailing — with a matching oversized blazer. She rounded out the look with sheer tights and pumps, both black — a color she's very comfortable with.

Mindy Kaling Instagram

The actress gave her stylist a shoutout in the caption, thanking her for taking "me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by [Magda Butrym]," and adding that, "I loved it!"

"No red wine stains anywhere!" Kaling joked. "Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year! 🥂"