Mindy Kaling on Wearing 'Sexy' Swimwear as a Mom: 'I Don't Need a Skirted Bathing Suit' (Exclusive)

"It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy,” the actress, producer and mom of two tells PEOPLE 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Andrea Lavinthal
Published on May 11, 2023 11:38 AM
mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling. Photo: Ari Michelson

Mindy Kaling wants to keep it "cute and sexy" in her swimwear this summer.

The actress, producer and mom of two opened up to PEOPLE about what she's looking for in a bathing suit — and why being a mom doesn't mean you have to start dressing a certain way.

"It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit," says Kaling, who just announced a "bold and empowering" collection with Andie Swim.

"I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit," she adds.

mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling. Ari Michelson

Kaling, who is mom to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2, believes the new collection provides more options for anyone who wants to feel good at the pool or at the beach.

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous," she raves.

mindy kaling rollout
Mindy Kaling. Ari Michelson

"I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me," the Ocean's Eight actress explains. "I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

While speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Kaling also opened up about how she's feeling about her body — and how she's very aware others are talking about it.

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Is a Golden Goddess with Bestie B.J. Novak at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she reveals. "And I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning. It doesn't take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great."

Kaling adds: "I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it."

So, how is she staying so fit? "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in."

