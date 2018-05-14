Mindy Kaling Sparks Debate over Tiny Sunglasses Trend: 'I Think We Will Regret This'

’90s nostalgia has essentially taken over the fashion world these days, and that includes eyewear. Celebs’ sunglasses have gotten so small, it’s like they stepped out of The Matrix (or your favorite Mary-Kate and Ashley straight-to-VHS movie). The tiny sunglasses have been seen on the faces of the famously fashionable like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and of course Kim Kardashian West — by request of Kanye, who famously told her “You cannot wear big glasses anymore,” via email. But, one star has had enough of this trend, and she’s started a Twitter debate for the ages.

Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to denounce the trend, stating simply “I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.” The tweet was met with both support and opposition, leading to some hilarious responses.

I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 14, 2018

One user in support of the look says, “Never regret something that made you feel good.”

Never regret something that made you feel good. — Tessa Ast (@TessaAst) May 14, 2018

One user took Kaling’s side and said, “They violate every rule of what I believe sunglasses should do and be.”

They violate every rule of what I believe sunglasses should do and be. — Anna Dorfman 🌵 (@doorsixteen) May 14, 2018

Another user said she hopes Kaling is wrong, because she’s already committed to the trend: “I hope not I’ve already bought like 7 pairs”

i hope not i’ve already bought like 7 pairs 🤯 — tiffany testa (@tiffanytestaa_) May 14, 2018

Even celebs weighed in on the debate. Kathy Griffin tweeted a picture of herself in large-frame sunnies with the caption, “Couldn’t agree more.”

And sunglasses afficionado Busy Philipps threw in her two cents, tweeting “I’m flat out refusing (ok I bought one pair but mostly [my daughter] Birdie wears them).”

I'm flat out refusing(ok I bought one pair but mostly Birdie wear them) — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 14, 2018

For what it’s worth, Jennifer Aniston is not a huge fan of the look either, telling Glamour that she’s “not a fan” of the style. “I just think they’re ridiculous. I’m a fan of classic sunglasses.”

The question remains: Will Kanye West respond to Kaling’s position? The rapper, who has had a series of out-there tweets as of late, predicted the whole trend would take off, instructing Kim in an email to stop wearing big sunglasses because “it’s all about tiny little glasses.” He even hand selected a couple of pairs for her. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this,” she said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.