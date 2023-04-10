Mindy Kaling's 'Perfect Vacation Dress' Costs $495, but You Can Wear These Similar Under-$100 Styles Any Day

Mindy Kaling has a killer vacation wardrobe.

The Office alum enjoyed some fun in the Hawaiian sun last week, and her outfits did not disappoint. While rainbow ombre dresses and two-piece sets are fun for tropical getaways, one of Kaling's looks stuck out as much more than just "the perfect vacation dress," as she dubbed it on Instagram. Her navy, tiered maxi dress is an item everyone needs in their closet.

Mindy Kaling/instagram

Breezy maxi dresses are spring and summer staples, especially in classic colors like navy. The tiered skirt on Kaling's dress adds a dash of romance and the smocked waist is super flattering. It reminds us of the long black dress Jennifer Lopez wore in Paris last summer.

Although the Never Have I Ever producer's dress costs a whopping $495, there are plenty of affordable options out there that will take you way further than a beach vacation. We guarantee you'll reach for these effortless, timeless maxi dresses — which all cost less than $100 — for brunches, date nights, and picnics all spring and summer.

Tiered Maxi Dresses Inspired by Mindy Kaling

More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given this similar maxi a five-star rating. Unlike Kaling's spaghetti strap dress, this one features trendy tie straps for a feminine flare and a stretchy smocked bodice. Wear it with a denim jacket now and solo during hot summer nights.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Tie Strap Maxi Dress, $46.99; amazon.com

With a square neck and thick straps, this $60 maxi dress is a slightly simpler option, but it can still be dressed up with heels or kept casual with sneakers or slides. Customers deem it their "go-to summer dress," thanks to the lightweight material and flowy fit. Bonus: It has pockets.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $59.90; amazon.com

This stunning navy dress is $100 off, bringing the price under $70. A sweetheart neckline, bow tie back, and slightly metallic fabric make this maxi stand out from the pack. It's fancy enough for a wedding but casual enough for an at-home bridal or baby shower.

Modern Citizen

Buy It! Modern Citizen Oralia Taffeta Sweetheart Neck Tiered Dress, $67.20 (orig. $168); moderncitizen.com

Kaling's billowy maxi dress proves that sometimes less is more. Do yourself a favor and nab a similar style — you'll get so much wear out of it for years to come.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Trim Tiered Maxi Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Show Your Affection Navy Blue Tiered Ruffled Maxi Dress, $79; lulus.com

