Mindy Kaling Talks New Swimwear Collab: 'I'm Feeling Really Confident in My Body These Days' (Exclusive)

If you're one of Mindy Kaling's 6.5 million Instagram followers, then you know how much the actress, producer and mom of two loves to get dressed up. The photos she shares of herself decked out in everything from custom gowns to trendy mini dresses get an overwhelming response in the comments, including multiple fire emojis from her celeb pals like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.

Now she's sharing her latest fashion passion: a 33-piece collection of bathing suits, bikinis and cover-ups that she co-designed with the swimwear brand Andie. Here, she reveals why the line is so important to her and how she really feels about all that talk about her body.

Ari Michelson

PEOPLE: Why did you want to collaborate on a swimwear line?

Mindy Kaling: "I've been a fan of Andie Swim for years. I've had six different iterations of my body in the past five years [Kaling is mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2], and Andie has always been incredibly flattering. So when they wanted to work with me on this collection, I was thrilled."

PEOPLE: Many women — especially moms— have trouble finding swimwear they love.

Kaling: "It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous. I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ari Michelson

PEOPLE: Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?

Kaling: "There is a daffodil-colored one-piece — and I know that not everyone feels comfortable wearing a yellow bathing suit — but it is the most flattering cut. And then there's a dress and some really cute shorts and cardigans that are made out of this incredibly textured, almost tweed material that is so chic."

PEOPLE: The PEOPLE Style team has been loving your more daring fashion choices and we think that you're in your "Hot Mindy Era." Do you feel as hot as you look?

Kaling: "When you say it like that, it does make me feel even hotter! I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. And I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning. It doesn't take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great."

Ari Michelson

PEOPLE: Do you pay attention to all the chatter around your appearance?

Kaling: "I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in."

Ari Michelson

PEOPLE: What are you looking forward to this summer?

Kaling: "I'm going to Montana with my family in August. And again, I love running and hiking and just doing it there is just going to be so much fun and the kids can go horseback riding and swim in the rivers."

The Mindy x Andie collection is available for purchase on AndieSwim.com and retails from $52 to $128.