Mindy Kaling's Pretty Summer Dress Featured This One Detail That's So Popular Right Now
Mindy Kaling eating a burger while looking as though she could grace the cover of a fashion magazine is precisely why we love her so much.
The actor's Instagram feed is chock-full of relatable, laugh-inducing snaps of her day-to-day life, but her latest post is noteworthy for a few reasons — not only because she looks so good eating a burger, but because the outfit she's wearing spotlights one particular trend that's blowing up this season. It's a detail that's already infiltrated the swimwear world, and now it's coming for your dresses, too.
The detail we're talking about? Ruffles. It's a frilly, flouncy addition that makes every piece it's added to feel a bit cuter, not to mention more fun, and really, who doesn't want that? Kaling's off-the-shoulder ruffle dress, which is from Turkish brand Fanm Mon, features a sleek, fitted bodice and big, bold, ruffle-heavy sleeves that act as the perfect contrast to the otherwise simple silhouette.
Ruffles come in all sizes and levels of, well, frill. They can be big and bold like Kaling's ruffle sleeves or the flouncy detail can be a bit more understated, like a ruffle-lined neckline or a little bit of bounce on the hemline. All that to say, ruffles are in for spring, and Kaling isn't the only celebrity who's on board with the trend.
Selena Gomez recently wore a ruffle dress during her Our Place pan shoot. Hers featured a smocked bodice waist and ruffles on the sleeves and neckline, while Princess Beatrice rocked the ruffle trend on the red carpet, proving the detail can look incredibly elegant, too.
Ruffle swimwear is poised to be everywhere come summer 2022, so it only makes sense that ruffle dresses will be, too. Shop some of our favorite ruffle dresses, from brands like Madewell, French Connection, and Farm Rio that are certain to become you new favorites, too.
