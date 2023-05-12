Mindy Kaling Rocks Bedazzled Midriff-Baring Gown by Manish Malhotra to Celebrate AAPI Event in Washington D.C.

Mindy Kaling is "feeling confident in her body" and style these days, and her latest red carpet look is a reflection of just that.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate star, 43, celebrated the National Museum of Asian Art's Centennial Celebration Dinner in Washington D.C. wearing a standout couture number designed by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra created a custom black two-piece set, featuring a sheer tulle midriff-baring top, sleek skirt with a thigh-high slit and all the extravagant details you could ever want in a evening wear ensemble.

Both pieces were embroidered with crystals, stones and sequins placed in an intricate flower pattern. Black faux feathers were also added to the sleeves, creating a dramatic floor-sweeping look. Stiletto heels rounded out the opulent design.

Kaling took the stage in the bejeweled set, presenting as a board member of the institution, a role she took on in 2022.

Kaling is having fun with all things fashion these days, including trying her hand at designing with a swimwear collection.

Just in time for summer, the Never Have I Ever executive producer and co-creator debuted her new 33-piece collection with Andie Swim, a brand she's been a fan of for many years prior.

"I've had six different iterations of my body in the past five years, and Andie has always been incredibly flattering," Kaling (who is mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2) tells PEOPLE exclusively, noting that she was "thrilled" to hop on board the collaboration.

She also opened up about incorporating her love for a cute swim piece into motherhood, noting: "It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous."

With a sense of newfound confidence, Kaling adds, "I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning. It doesn't take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great."