Mindy Kaling Hilariously Revisits Past Red Carpet Looks: 'I Feel Like I'm Being Set Up'

Mindy Kaling is so not impressed with some of her past fashion choices.

The Never Have I Ever creator stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, and he put her through a round of "Versace or Hibachi" with her past looks, and spoiler alert, most of them got grilled.

Cohen was ruthless in the nostalgic fashion picks that he gave Kaling, 43. throwing it back to some of her early days in Hollywood. He started strong with a 2008 look that includes ruffles and lace gloves. Kaling couldn't help but burst out laughing when she saw the photo.

She immediately sends the first several looks to the hibachi, including a "trippy" black and white look from a 2014 Fox Girls' Night Out event, her "Studio 54"-esque 2008 Emmys dress and a little black number from a 2005 charity event.

She finally asked Cohen, 54, "Can you please find one look of me where I'm looking good?"

A winner finally presents itself in the form of a 2014 winter TCA look that she wore to a party — which Cohen referred to as a "gorgeous Warhol print." Her black and white 2006 Emmys dress was also deemed "Versace" instead of a loser.

It was a quick downward slide, though, when Cohen rolled out a purple number that Kaling donned for the 2007 NBC Upfronts. Shaking her head, Kaling responded, "You know, I feel like I'm being set up."

Kaling may have had some strong (negative) feelings about a few of her past looks that were on trend at the time but didn't hold up well, but she's totally content to indulge in another trend these days: matchy-matchy fashion with her kids.

For Easter this year, she and her daughter, Katherine "Kit" Swati, wore matching dresses, which the Office alum showed off on Instagram.

"Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter!" Kaling, who is also mother to Spencer Avu, wrote in the caption. "Also, it's one of the only times it's socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did."

More than just her fashion has changed since she welcomed her two children into the world: Kaling's whole outlook on self-care changed too.

"Before I had kids, I obviously had way more free time and more disposable income," she told PEOPLE in June. "So I would go on a trip with girlfriends for two nights or go to some trendy place in Palm Springs where you juice for three days. And I don't do that anymore."

Now she indulges in the "simple pleasures" like bubble baths and just enjoying time with her children at her Malibu, California, home, which she calls her "happy place."

In this new place in her life, where she's also taking on bigger roles in shows that she's creating, writing or producing, she said she is evolving her fashion to match that as well.

"I've really embraced my role as a producer on so many of my shows. So I've been really loving a blazer and pants," she told PEOPLE. "For me, it's been fun to embrace this new power mom styling and wearing heels with a brightly colored pant and a crisp blouse," she added, referring to her current outfit rotation, which allows her to channel her inner "powerful and colorful corporate attorney."