Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Mindy Kaling Just Wore the Practical Jacket That Returns to Hollywood Like Clockwork This Time of Year

You can shop the style for under $100 at Nordstrom
By Eva Thomas April 26, 2022 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Shackets, blazers, windbreakers, and trench coats: They're all durable, stylish, and meant to withstand those tricky spring temperatures. But if you're looking to expand your outerwear beyond the basics, allow Mindy Kaling to inspire your next purchase. 

RELATED: This Barely-There Sweater Style Is Trending in Hollywood — and It's Actually Pretty Genius

Posted up on the beach at sunset, Kaling looked every bit as cozy as she did cute in her shorts-and-messy-top-bun look. But the real standout piece was a blue quilted coat that appeared both stylish and warm — aka, everything we want a spring jacket.

While we're not sure where Kaling's exact jacket is from, we do know this: Quilted coats are blowing up right and seem to be a favored springtime staple, as they always appear like clockwork this time of year. Reese Witherspoon has played favorites with similar toppers in the past, Blake Lively has worn longer variations of the quilted coat for recent New York City outings, and Katie Holmes opted for one of the boldest takes on the trend last May. Clearly, there's a lot of variation when it comes to this outerwear trend, which means you'll easily be able to find a style for you.

Shop Under-$100 Quilted Coats at Nordstrom

There's a lot to like about the quilted coat; even its name just exudes all-things cozy and comforting. That's because the outerwear is almost like a wearable quilt. Not only does it share the same padded texture as that multi-layered textile you probably have laying around at home, but it's also nearly (if not just) as comfortable. And as we know, cozy style is the superior option, made even better when it's stylish, too.

Jacket shopping can be just as hard as swimwear shopping, though. There's lots of trial and error involved until you find The One, but we have a feeling now that you've seen Kaling's baby-blue quilted coat, you'll absolutely want to add a similar style to your rotation. 

Below, shop some of the best quilted coats from brands like Madewell, BlankNYC, Topshop, Mango, and Avec Les Filles, all for under-$100 at Nordstrom.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Mango Quilted Snap-Up Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Via Spiga Water Resistant Quilted Jacket, $89.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Quilted Jacket, $64 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Quilted Jacket, $74.40 (orig. $93); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Quilted Recycled Polyester Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Belrose Quilted Shirt Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Quilted Cotton Blend Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Quilted Faux Leather Jacket, $76.45 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com