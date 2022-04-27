Mindy Kaling Just Wore the Practical Jacket That Returns to Hollywood Like Clockwork This Time of Year
Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty
Shackets, blazers, windbreakers, and trench coats: They're all durable, stylish, and meant to withstand those tricky spring temperatures. But if you're looking to expand your outerwear beyond the basics, allow Mindy Kaling to inspire your next purchase.
Posted up on the beach at sunset, Kaling looked every bit as cozy as she did cute in her shorts-and-messy-top-bun look. But the real standout piece was a blue quilted coat that appeared both stylish and warm — aka, everything we want a spring jacket.
While we're not sure where Kaling's exact jacket is from, we do know this: Quilted coats are blowing up right and seem to be a favored springtime staple, as they always appear like clockwork this time of year. Reese Witherspoon has played favorites with similar toppers in the past, Blake Lively has worn longer variations of the quilted coat for recent New York City outings, and Katie Holmes opted for one of the boldest takes on the trend last May. Clearly, there's a lot of variation when it comes to this outerwear trend, which means you'll easily be able to find a style for you.
There's a lot to like about the quilted coat; even its name just exudes all-things cozy and comforting. That's because the outerwear is almost like a wearable quilt. Not only does it share the same padded texture as that multi-layered textile you probably have laying around at home, but it's also nearly (if not just) as comfortable. And as we know, cozy style is the superior option, made even better when it's stylish, too.
Jacket shopping can be just as hard as swimwear shopping, though. There's lots of trial and error involved until you find The One, but we have a feeling now that you've seen Kaling's baby-blue quilted coat, you'll absolutely want to add a similar style to your rotation.
Below, shop some of the best quilted coats from brands like Madewell, BlankNYC, Topshop, Mango, and Avec Les Filles, all for under-$100 at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Mango Quilted Snap-Up Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Via Spiga Water Resistant Quilted Jacket, $89.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC Quilted Jacket, $64 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Quilted Jacket, $74.40 (orig. $93); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Quilted Recycled Polyester Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Belrose Quilted Shirt Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Quilted Cotton Blend Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Avec Les Filles Quilted Faux Leather Jacket, $76.45 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com